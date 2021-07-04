This past week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw triple-world champion Kenny Omega debut a brand new facial-hair style, one that certainly had the wrestling community talking due to its outlandish look. One fan asked the Cleaner online whether it the look was based off of Triple H, who dawned the same style in the mid-2000s.

Omega writes back, “Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career.”

Omega wasn’t the only one from the Elite who displayed a new facial hair pattern. The tag team champion Young Bucks not only had similar cuts, but had certain parts of their beard dyed a different color. See his tweet below.