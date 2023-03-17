Tony Khan has announced a huge matchup for the March 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega will be taking on top lucha-libre superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo on the show, in a match that was originally supposed to happen in 2021 during The Cleaner’s run as AAA Mega Champion. However, it was never able to happen and Omega would be take some time away from wrestling to heal up from his numerous injuries over the years.

Vikingo would also miss some action in 2022 due to injury, but is back in action and is in the first reign as AAA Mega Champion. This bout joins the No DQ showdown between FTW Champion HOOK and Stokely Hathaway.

This Wednesday, March 22

Independence, MO

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork LIVE Dream Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing

El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/V8ouCwiJGU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE

-Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

-HOOK vs Stokely Hathaway No Disqualification