It’s official – Kenny Omega will be facing off against Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that the two men will be facing off at the January 5th crossover event, which will feature stars from NJPW, AEW, STARDOM, ROH, and CMLL.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd official for Wrestle Dynasty!

Omega’s singles return set for January 5

Kenny Omega’s altercation with Gabe Kidd backstage at Power Struggle on November 4 has been the talk of the wrestling world for several weeks. This week saw Kenny Omega issue an interview saying that after consideration and discussion with NJPW officials, he was willing to wrestle Kidd at the Tokyo Dome. That challenge was accepted, first on social media and then in Yokohama by Kidd, who took to the microphone to yell that ‘it doesn’t matter what NJPW or the fans want, what matters is what I want’. Kidd’s expletive laced tirade, at the end of a violent and dominant brawl against Chase Owens and KENTA, has now been recognised, and the match is official.

Kenny Omega will step into a pro-wrestling ring in anger for the first time in 396 days, and in an NJPW ring for the first time in two years exactly. Will he prevail against the violent mad man in the Tokyo Dome?

In related news, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage below:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram

* Mistico, Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada to compete.

And finally, a four-way match has been added to the card for tonight’s AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Kickoff show.

Dante Martin, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Buddy Matthews will be facing off in the four-way match.

You can check out the official announcement and complete Full Gear 2024 card below:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Zero Hour Match:

Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews

Zero Hour Match:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay

#AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR

TOMORROW NIGHT, 11/23

6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

▶️ https://t.co/kaIQz5XGqA@Lucha_Angel1 vs @BeastMortos vs @KomandercrMX vs @SNM_Buddy Four of AEW's most dynamic athletes go to battle in a 4-Way Match on Full Gear ZERO HOUR! TOMORROW 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/i8A3YwESA4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2024

