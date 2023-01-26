Kenny Omega was out of action for almost a year, but he plans on making the most out of his 2023.

The AEW Superstar captured the IWGP United States Championship from Will Ospreay at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view to start the year, then recaptured the AEW Trios Titles with the Young Bucks one week later. However, The Cleaner is also making moves outside of the pro-wrestling industry.

Omega announced on his Twitter that he will be an official Trooper Card and Summonable Character in the upcoming video game ‘Like a Dragon: Ishin!’ The game, a product of RGG Studio, is set to release on February 21st. Check out Omega talking about his love of the series and his role in ‘Like a Dragon: Ishin!’ below.