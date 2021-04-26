AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title match took place at the Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Omega won the match in the main event. It should be noted that AEW already taped this Wednesday’s episode so he won’t be appearing in the ring with the Impact World Title on the show , but they could always tape a segment.

Although not confirmed, it’s likely Omega will appear on Thursday’s edition of Impact on AXS TV, which will be taped on Monday.