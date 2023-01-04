AEW’s Kenny Omega is your new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.
The co-main event of tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title.
Don Callis accompanied Omega to the ring for the bout that went more than 30 minutes. The bloody back & forth match saw Ospreay take a DDT into an exposed turnbuckle, while Omega later had his eye swollen shut. Omega finished Ospreay with Kota Ibushi’s finisher, the Kamigoye, then the One Winged Angel.
This is Omega’s second run with the title. Ospreay began his first reign with the strap back on June 12 at the Dominion 6.12 event by defeating Sanada to win the vacant title. He held the title for 206 recognized days.
Omega and Ospreay have feuded to build to this match since an angle in AEW from back in the summer, but the rivalry has been there for some time. This was Omega’s first NJPW match since dropping the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in 2019.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:
https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1610591471744487425
https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1610592526481887232
.@WillOspreay × @KennyOmegamanX
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#wk17 #NJPW #njpwworld #AEW pic.twitter.com/xLdJMPcKeM
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
.@KennyOmegamanX "Croyt’s wrath"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#wk17 #NJPW #njpwworld #AEW pic.twitter.com/Q7VxvEbPTH
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
.@KennyOmegamanX "Kamigoye→One Winged Angel"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#wk17 #NJPW #njpwworld #AEW pic.twitter.com/fNqJIWA9zf
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
.@WillOspreay "Hidden Blade"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#wk17 #NJPW #njpwworld #AEW pic.twitter.com/943awZ8AJ7
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
.@WillOspreay "Super Os Cutter"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#wk17 #NJPW #njpwworld #AEW pic.twitter.com/mUNT2nnRno
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
🔥東京ドーム大会 WRESTLE KINGDOM 17🔥
ダブルメインイベントⅠ USヘビー級選手権試合🇺🇸
凄まじい死闘‼️元王者と現王者の一騎打ち💥
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @WillOspreay × @KennyOmegamanX
📲 LIVE on #njpwworld📡
登録＆視聴｜Sign Up Now‼︎
⇒https://t.co/z1DNREh66D#njpw #wk17 #AEW pic.twitter.com/hf23y2oWbU
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2023
This man Kenny Omega is like watching Shawn Michaels, Rob Van dam, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in one match.
Incredible seller, elite (no pun intended) level athlete, brutal, calculated, venomous and seemingly indestructible heel. #AEW #NJPW #wk17 pic.twitter.com/7VotQWqqvN
— The Nu Geekz (@TheNuGeekz) January 4, 2023
Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay to become the new IWGP US Champion (34:30).
This match surely matched the hype if not exceeded!
Really didn't expect him to win though…Omega vs. Ospreay II incoming 👀 pic.twitter.com/u25HzGzm9o
— ヨルダン🇬🇧 (@ProjectJMW00) January 4, 2023
The best, mother-fucking bout machine!#wk17 #KennyOmega #willospreay pic.twitter.com/25p1IcYHhL
— _TheThird_Man_ (@pocketwatchfog) January 4, 2023
New @KennyOmegamanX meme enters pic.twitter.com/cPQKNchHGN
— Christian Gonzalez (@Chris_Gonz849) January 4, 2023
https://twitter.com/mohamad205/status/1610601062175735810
