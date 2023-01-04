AEW’s Kenny Omega is your new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

The co-main event of tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title.

Don Callis accompanied Omega to the ring for the bout that went more than 30 minutes. The bloody back & forth match saw Ospreay take a DDT into an exposed turnbuckle, while Omega later had his eye swollen shut. Omega finished Ospreay with Kota Ibushi’s finisher, the Kamigoye, then the One Winged Angel.

This is Omega’s second run with the title. Ospreay began his first reign with the strap back on June 12 at the Dominion 6.12 event by defeating Sanada to win the vacant title. He held the title for 206 recognized days.

Omega and Ospreay have feuded to build to this match since an angle in AEW from back in the summer, but the rivalry has been there for some time. This was Omega’s first NJPW match since dropping the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in 2019.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1610591471744487425

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1610592526481887232

This man Kenny Omega is like watching Shawn Michaels, Rob Van dam, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in one match. Incredible seller, elite (no pun intended) level athlete, brutal, calculated, venomous and seemingly indestructible heel. #AEW #NJPW #wk17 pic.twitter.com/7VotQWqqvN — The Nu Geekz (@TheNuGeekz) January 4, 2023

Kenny Omega def. Will Ospreay to become the new IWGP US Champion (34:30). This match surely matched the hype if not exceeded! Really didn't expect him to win though…Omega vs. Ospreay II incoming 👀 pic.twitter.com/u25HzGzm9o — ヨルダン🇬🇧 (@ProjectJMW00) January 4, 2023

https://twitter.com/mohamad205/status/1610601062175735810

