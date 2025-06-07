“The Cleaner” loves his video games.

Kenny Omega made a surprise appearance during the 2025 Summer Game Fest livestream, starring in the official reveal trailer for the Year 3 DLC of Street Fighter 6. The trailer featured Omega in a locker room, gazing into a mirror—only to morph into each of the new DLC characters one by one, taking a few cinematic hits along the way.

The Year 3 content update will see four returning fighters join the Street Fighter 6 roster: Sagat, C. Viper, Alex, and Ingrid. Sagat is set to arrive first this summer, followed by C. Viper in the fall. Alex will debut in early spring 2026, with Ingrid rounding out the lineup later that same spring.

“Excited to be working closely with Street Fighter 6 on S3,” Omega wrote via X, along with a handful of photos. “Stay tuned for more.”