Today AEW held their bi-monthly tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando Florida, which will air on the company’s Youtube channel as content for their Dark program.

Competing at today’s Dark taping was top company superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega. While this isn’t the first time The Cleaner has wrestled on the Youtube series appearances by him on anything else other than television is usually a surprise.

Speaking of surprises…Billie Starkz also wrestled at today’s Dark tapings. This will be Starkz AEW debut. She has wrestled all around the world, including with the NWA.

As previously mentioned these matches will air over the next several weeks on Youtube.