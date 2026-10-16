Kenny Omega has taken aim at Yota Tsuji’s experience and ambition ahead of their newly confirmed NJPW match. In comments published by Tokyo Sports, Omega argued that the IWGP Heavyweight Champion still has more to prove beyond Japan.

Omega acknowledged Tsuji’s ability and praised aspects of his work, including his match with Ryohei Oiwa. His criticism centered on what he sees as a lack of experience and a reluctance to test himself on the world stage.

He also accused Tsuji of imitating leading wrestlers rather than establishing himself at their level. Those remarks reflect Omega’s assessment of the champion as he pursues another IWGP title opportunity.

NJPW has confirmed Omega, Tsuji and Boltin Oleg for a non-title three-way match at Power Struggle on November 3 at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall. That makes the proposed matchup official following Omega’s surprise appearance and challenge at King of Pro-Wrestling.

NJPW also announced Jon Moxley’s return for tag-team action alongside Wheeler Yuta at the Hiroshima event. The announcement follows Moxley’s video response to Shingo Takagi after Takagi had repeatedly called him out.

Omega told Tokyo Sports that Japan remains a second home to him and reiterated his desire to challenge for the championship on the Tokyo Dome stage. His comments accompany a return to NJPW competition, rather than a confirmed championship match at Wrestle Kingdom.

Sources: Yusuke Okamoto’s Tokyo Sports interview with Kenny Omega, published in Japanese on October 14, and NJPW’s official Power Struggle match announcement.