Kenny Omega appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event segment, Omega, who has been sidelined for an extended period due to diverticulitis, revealed the severity of his condition. He told the fans in attendance that doctors weren’t optimistic about his future in wrestling and admitted that there were moments when he considered giving up, but ultimately, he pushed forward, choosing to return to the ring.

Don Callis interrupted Omega’s promo segment, leading to a brawl where Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Kyle Fletcher attacked Omega. Will Ospreay came out to make the save with a chair. The two had a stare-down as the show went off the air with Excalibur revealing that Cage vs. Omega will be taking place on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage.

After the show went off the air, Kenny Omega once again addressed the live crowd. During his post-show promo, Omega said:

“I don’t want the message of the day to be, ‘Do not listen to your doctors.’ That’s maybe the wrong advice to give. But what I will say is that if you have strong conviction, if you have a strong belief in your heart, in your mind that you can do something, trust me when I say, that if you really, truly give it your all, you can accomplish whatever it is that you set your mind to. As a fan of wrestling, not only am I happy to perform for you, but I’m happy to watch the stars of AEW and heck, any promotion, I’m just happy to watch professional wrestling, and in the year 2025, oh my goodness, is professional wrestling ever thriving. So no matter how you guys choose to consume it, professional wrestling is alive and well, and boy, it’s taking over the world. If I have my say, if I have any power at all over my person, if I can be even a sliver of what I used to be, I want to be at the forefront of that movement. I want to be one of the people that people talk about when they are talking about this positive wrestling movement. So next week, I will be back in an AEW ring, and moving forward, I would love to absolutely be in the ring performing in front of all you guys, and I know there’s a locker room full of guys in the back, and I know there’s a whole entire world of professional wrestlers that are looking to make your lives just that much more enjoyable. So please, stay tuned, watch wrestling, love wrestling, cheer for your favorite performers, boo whoever you hate because wrestling really is alive and well, and I’m just happy to be a part of it. So thank you again. Now that I’m not being attacked by anybody, I can finally say goodbye, mwah, and goodnight. Bang.”