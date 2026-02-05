Kenny Omega’s road to AEW Revolution may have hit another unexpected hurdle.

Omega’s hopes of securing an AEW World Championship match at Revolution came to an end on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, but questions now surround whether he’ll even be available for the March pay-per-view.

As previously announced, Omega is scheduled to be in Tokyo, Japan, for Capcom Cup 12, which is a five-day Street Fighter 6 tournament featuring 48 players competing for a $1 million grand prize.

Omega was involved with the game through motion capture work (see photos below), and is set for multiple fan appearances during the event.

Capcom Cup 12 runs from March 11 through March 15, with Omega scheduled for meet-and-greets on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

What remains unclear is whether he will stay in Japan through the weekend.

That timing could be critical. AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, which is roughly a ten-hour direct flight from Tokyo, creating a tight window if Omega is needed for the show.

Meanwhile, Dynamite also planted seeds for Omega’s next rivalry.

Following his loss to Andrade El Idolo, tensions flared between Omega and Swerve Strickland after Strickland attempted to assist Omega, only to cause a costly distraction. The two had to be pulled apart post-match.