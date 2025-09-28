Kenny Omega is officially set to make his return to AEW television.

It was announced during the September 27 episode of AEW Collision that “The Cleaner” will be in action at the AEW Dynamite 6th Anniversary special next Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The former AEW World Champion will team with the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) in a blockbuster trios bout against The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Josh Alexander of The Don Callis Family.

This marks Omega’s first appearance since the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was taken out by Kyle Fletcher with a spiked brainbuster through a table.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 10/1 show from Hollywood, FL., airing live at 8/7c via TBS and HBO Max:

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hologram (TNT Title)

* Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) return

* Death Riders vs. Hangman Page & The Opps

* Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander & Darby Allin

* Kenny Omega & Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) vs. Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

