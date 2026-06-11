A dream match years in the making is now official for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026.

During Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster special, it was announced that Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with Zack Sabre Jr. at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 28.

The announcement came via a video package featuring Sabre Jr. issuing the challenge to Omega. Excalibur then revealed on commentary that Omega had been aware the challenge was coming and had already accepted, making the highly anticipated showdown official.

It’s a match many fans have wanted to see revisited for years.

Shortly after the segment aired, AEW began heavily promoting the bout across its social media platforms, emphasizing the significance of the encounter and the long history between the two international stars.

“These two haven’t fought since the 2018 G1 Climax and ZSJ wants to see if Omega is still the best,” AEW wrote in its announcement. “They’ll fight for the first time on American soil LIVE on HBO PPV, SUNDAY, 6/28!”

The match marks the first meeting between Omega and Sabre Jr. since their acclaimed clash in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s G1 Climax tournament back in 2018. It will also be the first time the rivals square off in the United States, adding another layer of intrigue to one of the most anticipated matches on the Forbidden Door card.

Forbidden Door 2026 is quickly shaping up to be one of AEW’s biggest events of the year. In addition to Omega vs. Sabre Jr., the card will feature the previously announced 12-man steel cage match pitting Team Briscoe against Team MJF, along with the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments.

With Omega and Sabre Jr. now officially locked in, the crossover event has added another marquee attraction to an already stacked lineup.

Also announced as Omega vs. Bad Dude Tito for AEW Collision: Summer Blockbuster this Saturday night on TNT.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.

.@zacksabrejr is BACK for Forbidden Door!

And he has issued a massive challenge to face @KennyOmegamanX for the first time ever in #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/3kvzOUrhDq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026

#AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor

8e/5p, HBO Max PPV

Sunday, 6/28@KennyOmegamanX vs @ZackSabreJr These two haven't fought since the 2018 G1 Climax and ZSJ wants to see if Omega is still the best! They'll fight for the first time on American soil LIVE on HBO PPV, SUNDAY, 6/28! https://t.co/bUb7iMS79d pic.twitter.com/wfKLBsaxXo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 11, 2026