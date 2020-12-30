AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be returning to Impact Wrestling next Tuesday night.

Impact announced on tonight’s Year In Review Part 2 show that next Tuesday’s show will feature a segment with Omega, Impact Executive Vice President Don Callis, and The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson). This will be the first Impact of 2021, and the go-home show for the Genesis special.

Omega and The Good Brothers are scheduled to team up against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of the Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the announcement for next week’s segment:

