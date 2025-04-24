– PROGRESS Wrestling has officially confirmed the final participant in this year’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament—Michael Oku. Fresh off a critically acclaimed bout against Luke Jacobs in Las Vegas, Oku now sets his sights on earning another shot at championship gold.

– ShopAEW.com has dropped a wave of fresh merchandise, including new T-shirts for The Infantry, Josh Alexander, The Opps, Kevin Knight, The Outrunners, MJF, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Cope, Paragon, and FTR. Other highlights include a brand-new Will Ospreay soccer jersey, an AEW fleece blanket, a signed Dynasty turnbuckle, a Dustin Rhodes Micro Brawler, and the ROH Final Battle 2024 DVD, which is currently on sale.

– “The Jet” Kevin Knight is the featured guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Knight opens up about his journey from working in IT to stepping into the AEW ring, his pay-per-view match with Will Ospreay, life inside the New Japan Dojo, perfecting his dropkick, and training with a variety of mentors. He also teases potential future opponents and more.

– Tickets for AEW’s first-ever show in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, are set to go on sale on May 2 at AEWTIX.com.

– Kenny Omega is heading to PAX East in Boston next month for the debut showcase of Magic: The Gathering x FINAL FANTASY. Expect Omega to be part of the crossover excitement as the worlds of fantasy and trading card games collide.