Kenoh defeated KENTA in the main event of NOAH’s September 21 N-1 Victory show in Tokushima, bringing his B Block record back to an even 2-2.

The hometown victory came at Tokugin Tomony Arena, where NOAH reported an attendance of 854. Kenoh finished the match with the Kenoh Special at 23:52, taking his total to four points while KENTA remained without a tournament victory.

The other major shift came when Koga ended Masa Kitamiya’s perfect start. A backslide at 9:38 gave Koga his first win and two points, while Kitamiya stood at 3-1 with six points.

Tetsuya Endo also reached six points by defeating Manabu Soya with a shooting star press at 13:47. Soya finished the night with four points. OZAWA defeated Titus Alexander in the remaining B Block match.

Outside the tournament, Alejandro pinned GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Kai Fujimura in six-man action ahead of their September 23 title match at Korakuen Hall.

The results followed the four B Block bouts announced for Tokushima.

Source: NOAH’s official September 21 results.