Last night’s AEW Beach Break ended with a surprise appearance from NJPW superstar KENTA, who laid out current rival Jon Moxley ahead of their IWGP United States championship match on NJPW Strong on February 26th.

Afterwards AEW camera crews caught up with KENTA and AEW world champion Kenny Omega backstage. Omega was going to thank KENTA for his assistance and welcome him to the U.S. version of Bullet Club, but instead got cursed out as KENTA made it known that he was not there to be friends.

#AEW Exclusive

We caught up with @KennyOmegamanX & @KENTAG2S moments after the shocking conclusion of #AEWDynamite, and Kenny issues a challenge. pic.twitter.com/EyvL9sMnao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

Elsewhere…TNT champion Darby Allin took to Twitter to promote his title defense against Joey Janela on next week’s Dynamite. He writes, “When I made my AEW debut Janela was main eventing the show. I want that Janela back. If you still feel like you got what it takes bring all you got next week.”