This past weekend at Power Struggle NJPW superstar KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahshi to become the new IWGP United States champion, his first reign with the title after challenging for it for close to a year.

In his post-match interview with the NJPW press KENTA called out CM Punk, and promised to put the Chicago Savior to sleep.

After three years, I finally prove who the f**k I am, baby. I’m the United States Champion. It doesn’t matter if it’s going to happen or not, but I just want to entertain you guys. I want to give you guys a home. Hey, CM Punk! I’m ready to put you to sleep.

KENTA has not been shy of calling out competition in the past. The Bullet Club member called out Jon Moxley until he eventually faced him at an NJPW STRONG taping back in February. He does not currently have a challenger for his U.S. title. Check out his promo below.

