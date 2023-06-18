There has been a lot of talk of a potential match between KENTA and CM Punk happening at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 next Sunday.

As previously reported, it was the planned direction for AEW Forbidden Door, but Punk “wasn’t thrilled with working with KENTA.” Pwinsider reports “The match is not a done deal, and may not even be the plan for the pay-per-view.” Officials do want Punk to work the show.

In recent weeks, KENTA has been tweeting about not wanting the match unless he’s given the bag. KENTA has knocked Punk for years due to him using the GTS.

As seen below, KENTA noted the match is never going to happen: