NJPW superstar KENTA took to Twitter last night following Jon Moxley’s in-ring return in AEW to once again taunt the Purveyor of Violence, an act he’s been doing non-stop since becoming number one contender to Mox’s IWGP United States championship. The Bullet Club member later adds that he doesn’t find it necessary to have to travel to Jacksonville (where AEW tapes) to get a match with Moxley, as the U.S. belt belongs to NJPW, and believes that Moxley should have to come to Japan or forfeit the title to him.

KENTA writes, “IVE BEEN WAITING TO SEE YOU IN THE RING,” before adding in a separate tweet, “Why I need to go to Jacksonville. IWGP US title is NJPW title. That guy has responsibility to have match in JAPAN or just give me a title. Don’t you think?”

IVE BEEN WAITING TO SEE YOU IN THE RING — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) January 21, 2021

Why I need to go to Jacksonville.

IWGP US title is NJPW title. That guy has responsibility to have match in JAPAN or just give me a title. Don’t you think? — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) January 21, 2021

Unfortunately for KENTA, the Japanese government has currently suspended any foreigners from entering the country as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.