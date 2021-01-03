KENTA will defend his IWGP US Heavyweight Right To Challenge briefcase against veteran Satoshi Kojima at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Jon Moxley has failed to make his way to Japan for the event and to defend the title against KENTA. KENTA has been calling out Moxley for months to defend the title. Clearly, Moxley can’t make it to the show due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Moxley has failed to defend his title for almost 10 months now. KENTA sent out the following on Twitter ahead of the contest:

“After I beat Ojima at #WrestleKingdom I should become the NEW IWGP US Champion, if THAT GUY won’t show up anymore.”