KENTA finally got on the board in Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory tournament, defeating Masa Kitamiya at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on September 23. The result ended KENTA’s four-match losing streak and tightened an already crowded B Block race.

NOAH’s previous N-1 stop in Tokushima left KENTA without a win after a loss to Kenoh, while Kitamiya had six points despite suffering his first tournament defeat. Their meeting in Korakuen gave KENTA another chance to change his trajectory.

According to NOAH’s official results, KENTA pinned Kitamiya with a roll-up at 11:27. It moved KENTA to two points with a 1-4 record. Kitamiya remained on six points at 3-2.

In comments published with the results, KENTA said he had promised fans at a pre-show signing that he would win. He thanked the people who continued to support him through his winless start and said he intends to give everything in his remaining tournament matches.

Kenoh also reached six points by defeating OZAWA in the main event. OZAWA remained on six, leaving the block’s leading group bunched together as the tournament continued.

Source: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s official September 23 results and post-match comments.