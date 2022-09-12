NJPW superstar and Japanese legend KENTA took to Twitter last night to once again weigh-in on the recent comments made by Bobby Fish, who took multiple shots at former AEW world champion CM Punk for being an unlikeable presence backstage in AEW, and for stealing KENTA’s devastating finishing maneuver, the G2S.

KENTA, who was the original inventor of the move, was unable to use it during a large portion of his run in NXT and WWE, most likely to not remind fans of Punk, who very publicly left the company the same year that KENTA had signed (2014). He did revive the move closer to the end of his NXT run, but an accident during a match with Brian Kendrick on 205 Live made it banned once again.

KENTA writes on Twitter, “Let the world know. One of my worst experience in this business is that I was not allowed to use MY finishing move for 4 years. A move which I created on my own. WHAT A LIFE.”

Since joining NJPW KENTA has been able to use the G2S, which has won him numerous championships and helped him climb to the top of the NJPW card.