NJPW star KENTA wants CM Punk in the ring.

The top Japanese star took to Twitter today and made a brief statement, making it known he wants a match with Punk now that it appears Punk is making his long-awaited return to pro wrestling.

“Give me CM Punk,” KENTA tweeted today.

The Punk vs. KENTA talk goes back to when Punk began using the GTS (Go To Sleep) finisher in WWE several years ago. Punk once acknowledged that he stole the move from KENTA, who had been using the move in Japan.

“Stole it from KENTA! That’s right,” Punk tweeted in 2012 when responding to a fan who asked how he came up with the GTS.

KENTA has taken a few shots at Punk over the years during media interviews, but the two have never met in the ring. It looks like KENTA is still hoping to secure that match now that Punk is reportedly making his return to the ring.

Punk is expected to make his AEW debut on August 20 at the special “The First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago. While Punk signing with AEW has not been confirmed, all signs and multiple sources indicate that Punk is finally coming back to the business to wrestle.

Punk last wrestled for WWE in January 2014. KENTA wrestled for WWE from June 2014 until February 2019. He has been with NJPW since June 2019, but did make a surprise appearance for AEW in February of this year. KENTA made his AEW debut at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite back on February 3, attacking Jon Moxley. He then made his AEW in-ring debut on the February 10 Dynamite show, teaming with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to defeat Moxley and current IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

It will be interesting to see if Punk’s return to wrestling includes any matches in Japan, or if the AEW – NJPW working relationship will lead to the first Punk vs. KENTA match.

You can see KENTA’s full tweet below:

Give me CM Punk — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 3, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.