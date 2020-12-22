NJPW announced today that KENTA will defend his right to challenge for the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson at Wrestle Kingdom 15, which takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021.

This is because IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley won’t make it to the show due to travel issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on which night this contest will be held on.

Here are the updated cards:

NIGHT 1

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

NIGHT 2

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. El Phantasmo or Hiromu Takahashi

* SANADA vs. EVIL

* Shingo Takagai vs. Jeff Cobb