Following his loss to Juice Robinson in the latest round of the G1 Climax, NJPW superstar KENTA spoke with the NJPW press about he and Robinson’s time in NXT together back in 2014, and how they’re both drastically different wrestlers from that time. He also takes a shot at his critics, claiming he “no longer gives a f**k,” and how he will reign supreme in this year’s tournament. Highlights are below.

How he and Juice were both in NXT around the same time:

Back in 2014, Juice and I were in the same company, which is ‘the best’ company in this business. At the time, Juice was a different character and also that was a different style. After a couple of years, we finally met [in] New Japan Pro-Wrestling. To be honest, to be honest, this is huge. Even [though] I lost the match, I don’t care. That’s a good story. But again, Juice, next time I’m gonna pay you back, okay?

Says that even though he lost he still feels like this year is his year in the G1:

I think it’s not important where you are. It doesn’t matter wherever you are, the most important thing is what you are doing. At least we can be what we want to be. If you guys want to talk shit about my career or my wrestling, please do so. I don’t give a fuck. It’s my fucking life! Even if I lost today, G1 Climax 30 is going to be my G1

Check out his full promo below courtesy of Super J-Cast. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)