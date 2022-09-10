One of the most newsworthy interviews over the last few days was by former AEW star Bobby Fish, who told Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston that he greatly dislikes CM Punk before slamming Punk for stealing the GTS maneuver from the Japanese legend KENTA. We conducted our own interview with Fish, which you can check out here. (Part Two, Part Three)

Today KENTA took to Twitter to comment on Fish’s interview, stating that he is 100% right about Punk using the maneuver without giving him any credit. You can see KENTA’s tweet below.