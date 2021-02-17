NJPW superstar KENTA was interviewed by English-commentator Kevin Kelly on the latest episode of NJPW STRONG to hype his upcoming IWGP U.S. championship matchup against AEW’s Jon Moxley on February 26th. The Bullet Club member promises to end Moxley’s reign with the title, and become the first ever Japanese wrestler to carry it across his shoulder.

I’m the best person who represents New Japan Pro-Wrestling to the world. I deserve to be the first-ever Japanese IWGP United States Champion. Moxley, it took you a long time to show up, I’ve been defending that damn briefcase for months. It got broken once, too! But finally, finally our time has come. We’ll finally fight for the IWGP US Heavyweight Title that you’ve been letting rot all this time.

Check out the full interview with KENTA below. (Thanks to Comicbook.com for the transcription)