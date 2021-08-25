NJPW superstar KENTA issued a short statement via his personal Instagram story revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and has been out of action recovering from the virus since.

The former IWGP NEVER Openweight champion writes, “I got COVID last few weeks. First of all, I apologize to everyone who had to [change plans] because of me. Fortunately, my symptom was not too bad. Just [had a] fever a few days (102 F) and lost my smell. But now I’m totally fine. And got [a negative test]. Stay safe and healthy, everyone.”

KENTA’s last appearance for NJPW was the July 25th King of Pro Wrestling special where he competed in the 22-man Ranbo Battle Royal. He has been calling out CM Punk on Twitter ever since the Chicago Savior made his return to wrestling on last week’s AEW Rampage. See his post below.