House of Glory issued the following press release announcing that two legends, KENTA and LOW KI, will be clashing at the promotion’s December 17th Revelations event from the LA Boom in Queens, New York. This will mark KENTA’s debut for the company. Full details can be found below.

17 years in the making! KENTA, in his debut will go one on one with LOW KI for the first time since their groundbreaking 2005 encounter! This epic rematch goes down Saturday, December 17th live from LA Boom in Queens, NY.

In 2005, Kenta and Low Ki had one of the biggest matches in history. Now 17 years to the day, the rematch happens in a House of Glory ring. Kenta was victorious in their first encounter after a thirty minute war. Will Kenta be victorious again or can Low Ki even up the score? Find out December 17th!

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestlign.net. General admission starts at $20.

World Heavyweight Champion Fatu, Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason, 6 Way Champion Mighty Mante, and Women’s Champion Violette are all signed to appear as well.

LA Boom is easily accessible by the R, G, and M train. Limited street parking is available as well.