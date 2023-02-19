KENTA is your new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Tonight’s NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view saw KENTA defeat Fred Rosser to capture the NJPW Strong Openweight Title. The match saw KENTA deliver the GTS to Rosser while CM Punk watched from the crowd. KENTA’s Bullet Club stablemate Juice Robinson ran down at the end of the match to hit Rosser with a roll of quarters, allowing KENTA to hit a second GTS for the pin to win.

This is KENTA’s first reign with the title as he is just the third wrestler to hold the belt. Rosser won the title on the June 25, 2022 edition of NJPW Strong, taped on May 15, by defeating inaugural champion Tom Lawlor. Rosser held the strap for 239 recognized days.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA:

Kenta KICKS Fred Rosser over the railing. Doing whatever it takes to win the title. #njbitv pic.twitter.com/N5ohjKqFZ2 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Kenta feels confident he will look TOO SWEET as the new OpenWeight Champ! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/vSEamDVJaX — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Kenta going from the top with the near fall!#njBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/Tia2xNA3JZ — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

Fred Rosser grabs the bottom rope to break the hold!#NjBITV | LIVE NOW | #FITE pic.twitter.com/LvSMMSmzIw — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023

G2S attempt by KENTA as CM PUNK watches 🤣 #njbitv pic.twitter.com/mxvr0OqzZy — Poppin’ Sugar Rubis ♦️ (@madrigrober) February 19, 2023

Juice Robinson makes a surprise return to help fellow Bullet Club member Kenta win the NJPW Strong Title. #njpw #njbitv #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Nkasip0tkJ — InTheKliq (@inthekliq) February 19, 2023

Kenta wins the NJPW Strong title thanks to Juice Robinson. #NJPW #BattleInTheValley pic.twitter.com/xAg1CsGY6Q — Alex @ Battle in the Valley 2/18 (@anamelessrage) February 19, 2023

KENTA JUST WON A BELT WITH CM PUNK IN ATTENDANCE #njBitV pic.twitter.com/tSKMPiPi5C — NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ (@nhathaniel_h) February 19, 2023

Kenta is the new STRONG Openweight Champion. pic.twitter.com/BTnvRDdZVR — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2023

