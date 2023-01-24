Kerry Morton and Lance Anoa’i have major praise for the legendary Homicide.

The duo spoke about the “Notorious 187” on the latest edition of Morton’s Family Business podcast, where each man recounted their own tale of the New York legend, which included Morton reflecting on their match at the recent NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view. Highlights from Anoa’i and Morton’s chat can be found below.

Anoa’i on working with Homicide:

When I first started, man, I went into the ring with Homicide. I went into the ring with Eddie Kingston, my own uncle Afa Jr., Dan Maff, who is a monster up here in the Northeast,” said Lance. “Just learning from them and then growing up, especially with Homicide — man, in the locker room, I always heard of Homicide’s stiffness. So, I was like, Man, when I first had to get into the ring with him, I was kind of worried, but man, I was like, ‘Man, alright, here we go. I’m going to throw his shots back at him,’ but he’s cool to be in the ring with and smooth. He may look stiff, but it’s nothing but love and respect for both sides.

Morton reflects on winning the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title from Homicide at Hard Times 3:

That’s exactly it. I just finished up — NWA Hard Times 3 in Chalmette, Louisiana, I happened to beat Homicide for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship, and I’m telling you, I went to war with Homicide there. I got the hell beat out of me, but you know what? It was an experience I hope to never forget, that’s for sure.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)