Pro-wrestling star and current NWA World Junior Heavyweight champion Kerry Morton took to Twitter today to announce that he has officially signed and extended his stay with the promotion after working as a free agent.

Kerry, the son of the great Ricky Morton, adds that he is looking forward to what the NWA brings for him in 2023. His full tweet reads, “Proud to announce, I have extended and signed on board with the National Wrestling Alliance. Looking forward to 2023 and the future for the @nwa.”

Proud to announce, I have extended and signed on board with the National Wrestling Alliance. Looking forward to 2023 and the future for the @nwa. – World Jr Heavyweight Champion pic.twitter.com/PmWquEWXEf — (@RealKerryMorton) December 14, 2022

Morton won the NWA Jr. Heavyweight title at Hard Times 3, where he defeated Homicide.