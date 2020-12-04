WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on Thursday, December 3, according to a new SEC filing by WWE.

The 30,000 shares were priced at approximately $44.79 each, for a total of around $1,343,700.

As noted earlier this year, Dunn sold another 33,000 shares of WWE stock on April 29. That sale was worth around $1,500,180. He sold another 21,809 shares on July 22 for around $1,008,884, at the same time WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and other executives, cashed in.

This week’s SEC filing notes that Dunn still has 73,811 shares of WWE stock left.

