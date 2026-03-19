Kevin Hart found himself in an unexpected ringside seat for a real-life confrontation this week.

The Hollywood star was caught in the middle of a heated altercation involving Logan Paul and Rob Gronkowski during the flag football draft event tied to the upcoming game presented by Tom Brady and Fanatics.

Tensions have been building in recent days, and things nearly boiled over when Paul and Gronkowski came face-to-face.

Hart, who was nearby during the exchange, ended up right in the middle as the situation escalated.

It’s the latest chapter in the growing crossover clash between the worlds of WWE and the NFL.

Gronkowski, a former WWE 24/7 Champion, has aligned himself with Brady amid the ongoing war of words directed at Paul and several WWE Superstars.

Despite his own history inside the squared circle, Gronk has backed the NFL side of the debate.

That hasn’t sat well with Paul.

Brady previously stirred the pot by referring to Paul’s line of work as “cute” and “fake,” comments that quickly made waves across both sports and entertainment circles.

Paul has since fired back, defending WWE talent and the physicality of the industry.

And now, the situation is getting physical.

Or at least close to it.