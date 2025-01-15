Kevin Kelly is currently in the midst of a legal battle with AEW and Tony Khan.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Kelly claimed that “TK” fired him after a “mental breakdown.”

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Kelly and the Tate Twins are suing AEW and Khan for defamation. Kelly is also suing Ian Riccaboni for the same. The lawsuit is seeking to void the three men’s arbitration clauses in their contracts and certify a class-action lawsuit. They claim AEW is misclassifying its talent as independent contractors rather than employees.

Taking to Twitter, Kelly expressed his desire to be paired up with Corey Graves. He wrote,

“Put me and @WWEGraves together at the desk. Corey would become the biggest commentary star in wrestling because I would actively try to get him over. Let his star shine.”

When a fan responded by saying AEW and Tony Khan had “screwed [Kelly] over,” Kelly responded with the following:

“All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me.”

All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me. https://t.co/zCwoXXNzM4 — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) January 14, 2025

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez commented on her future on the silver and black brand.

Perez cut a promo where she teased that she was bidding farewell to the brand and would be heading to the main roster. She went on to congratulate the woman who beat her in the past. True to form, she turned on the fans in attendance and said nobody would love the brand the way that she did.

After referencing the Four Horsewomen, Bayley made her way to the ring to try to talk some sense into the former NXT Women’s Champion. Perez wasn’t having any of it as the two went back-and-forth on the mic.

The feed actually cut off as Bayley said Roxanne would remain on WWE NXT while she would go on to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

The international feed for Netflix showed the women brawling as the show came to a close.