Kevin Kelly has surfaced on social media to break his silence about the reports from Wednesday regarding a lawsuit he and The Tate Twins are filing against AEW, Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni.

The former AEW Collision commentator alongside Ian Riccaboni and others, Kelly, wrote on X and confirmed the news.

“Lots of comments on our lawsuit and we will see what happens,” he wrote. “I had hoped to settle this fairly and quietly with AEW but they left us no choice.”

Kelly continued, “And to my friend J.R., this is not “frivolous” in the least. We look forward to what comes next. Thank you all very much.”

The line to Jim Ross is in reference to these comments J.R. made about the lawsuit in a video released on September 4.

