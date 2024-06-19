Kevin Kelly says he has every intention to sue AEW.

The longtime commentator, who left AEW in March after joining in June 2023, claims he was dismissed from the company due to his public complaints on X (Twitter) about Ian Riccaboni’s derogatory remarks. During a recent appearance on Eric Bischoff’s Wise Choices podcast episode, Kelly told this to Bischoff after he was asked about potentially suing AEW.

Yeah, of course.

Bischoff then inquired about Tony Khan and AEW’s backstage atmosphere. This was his response:

Tony has capable people around him, but he doesn’t make use of them. His vision for wrestling works better on a smaller scale. Look at PWG—they stayed small because they knew expanding would make them lose their edge quickly. (Tony Khan) aims to cater to a niche audience with his wrestling vision. He believes he can get a wider audience to buy in. Plus, he’s made himself the company’s public face, constantly appearing in TV interviews.

Earlier in the discussion, Kelly addressed Riccaboni’s comments on a Discord server regarding Kelly’s promotion of the film “Sound of Freedom.” Kelly claims the remarks were defamatory and damaged his reputation in the industry.

It’s a film about child trafficking—who wouldn’t oppose child trafficking?” Kelly said. “Apparently, though, it’s seen as a QAnon conspiracy theory movie. I don’t know if you were aware of that, Eric.

“Sound of Freedom” was heavily criticized for the false narratives it told about child trafficking. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated in case Tony Khan, Ian Riccaboni, or anyone from AEW respond. Stay tuned.

