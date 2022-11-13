NJPW play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly has announced on Twitter that he is involved with a new American wrestling promotion called American eXcellence Wrestling, one that he has a financial stake in. Kelly adds that the first event will take place on January 7th from the historic Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.

His full tweet reads, “This is what I’ve been dying to share! American eXcellence Wrestling is the first promotion I have a financial stake in and the first event is January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.”

Kelly also shares a photo of American eXcellence Wrestling’s logo. Check it out below.