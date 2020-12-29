During an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast NJPW play-by-play commentator Kevin kelly, who previously worked for WWE between 1996-2003, says he and his wife were the ones to come up with the drive-thru wedding segment between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during the height of the Attitude Era. Kelly says that the original storyline ending was for McMahon to leave the Game and become her own entity, something that didn’t end up occurring due to the couple’s real life relationship.

I’m responsible for the relationship between Triple H and Stephanie. That’s what I’m responsible for, because I came up with the idea along with my wife. My wife is partly responsible. We’re both big soap opera fans and so the idea of Triple H bamboozling Test [Andrew Martin] and marrying Stephanie to screw over Test and also to piss off his future father-in-law is soap opera 101 and again, the similarities between the two with their hair down would be easy to do so I wrote this whole big thing up and sent it in. Vince [McMahon] copied everybody like I’m supposed to and Vince was the first one to write back all in caps, ‘That’s great sh*t.’ It’s like wow and then Shane McMahon came down the hall and poked his head in my door and said, ‘Dude, that idea is crazy. I love it’ and then end up changing it how they needed to and that’s what it was so it was pretty cool to see. It’s cool when you see an idea that you have come to life. I of course wrote the end where Stephanie winds up leaving Triple H but also leaving her father and becoming this strong, standalone woman. They wound up falling in love and have children and have been married ever since so they didn’t follow the script as it were. They wrote their own ending, a happy ending I’m sure.

