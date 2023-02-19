Kevin Kiley Jr. (fka Alex Riley) opens up about his infamous dive from the recent NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view.

The former WWE star went viral for getting caught on the ropes during a dive attempt, which saw him take a nasty tumble during his matchup against EC3. He recently appeared on The Tyrus and Timpf Podcast to discuss the incident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his vertical is not what it once was:

To be 100 percent truthful, I thought it might have happened the other way (Kiley Jr. said about his dive at NWA Nuff Said). I’m glad I was able to get from rope to rope in there to be honest there at the end. Caught my thigh. As jacked as EC3 is and I’m coming out there now, what can I do? And I figured the best thing was to do was throw myself out of the ring and give it a shot… My vertical isn’t what it once was.

How he appreciates other stars like EC3 and Tyrus supporting him after the spot:

I genuinely appreciate it guys (others on the podcast being supportive) and EC3, bro, you’re an incredible opponent and I did, in all honesty, I remember years and years ago, two or three minutes out there in front of a crowd, I’d blow up sky high and honestly, I thought we had a really good showing. The end obviously didn’t go as well as I would have liked it. Got a little excited, caught my foot in the rope but you know.

Admits that he was battling a lot of demons in the ring:

I think you’re right Tyrus, I was battling a lot of demons out there. A lot… and it was good to be back out there and I’m really grateful for the opportunity for you guys to let me go out there and do that and just get back at it and just kind of get back into the world and get out there and fight for this.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)