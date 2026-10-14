Kevin Knight recently reflected on the scary injury suffered by Steven Borden at the AEW All Out 2026 pay-per-view on September 26, revealing that he spent the night at the hospital with the second-generation wrestler following the incident.

During the tag team match at the 9/26 show in Chicago, Illinois, Borden was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on the mat while executing a coast-to-coast maneuver. The injury resulted in the match being stopped, with Knight and Kyle Fletcher ultimately being awarded the victory in the AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 contender’s bout.

During a recent interview with ClutchPoints, Knight discussed the incident and explained that his immediate priority was making sure Borden was okay.

“As a human, it was just checking on him, making sure he’s okay,” Knight said. “Obviously, you never want things like that to happen in your own match, especially when you’re involved with it.”

Knight went on to reveal that he accompanied Borden to the hospital and remained there overnight, describing the situation as frightening despite the positive outcome.

“So it was just making sure that he’s okay. You know, I spent the night at the hospital with him. He was perfectly fine. It was just a scary bump, a scary risk. But yeah, it was not an ideal situation.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Knight expressed confidence that Borden would recover and continue developing his wrestling career.

“But we’re gonna bounce back from it, and you know I’m excited to see what Steve has to offer more, you know, come into the future. Pretty sure he’s gonna bounce back.”

Knight also confirmed that the spot had been discussed and rehearsed ahead of the match, emphasizing that accidents can happen even when precautions are taken.

“We talked about it and everything. We walked it through,” he explained. “But, just like I said, just with anything, stepping through the ropes, walking on the stairs, hitting the ropes, taking any kind of bump, you’re risking your life anytime you’re doing any of those things.”

Knight ultimately characterized the injury as an unfortunate accident while once again expressing optimism about Borden’s future.

“So it was just a freak accident. And Steve is a trooper, so I’m sure he’ll come back better than ever.”

Following AEW All Out, Tony Schiavone provided a positive update on Borden’s condition. The incident also sparked criticism from several wrestling industry figures who questioned whether the young performer was ready to compete on live television at this stage of his career.