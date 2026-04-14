Could a new look be coming soon to the TNT Championship in All Elite Wrestling?

Kevin Knight wouldn’t be ‘The Jet’ if he didn’t at least consider it.

During the latest video blog from ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey’s YouTube channel, the former JetSpeed member, who won the TNT Championship by emerging victorious in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW Dynasty 2026 this past weekend, was asked about giving the TNT title a custom look.

“You know, I wouldn’t be ‘The Jet’ if I didn’t think about it at least,” he said. “But we got to get things cleared.”

He added, “You know, I gotta go through personnel, but I might gotta make it happen.”

Kngiht spoke at the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum about his interest in defending his newly won TNT title against his former tag-team partner ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey.

“I would love to defend this against my tag team partner if [Tony Khan] would allow it,” he stated. “If we can set something up because me and ‘Speedball,’ we bring the best out of each other. Any time we get together, it’s like brothers just going at it, cousins just going at it so, we love to go at it.”