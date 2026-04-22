Kevin Knight has plans on getting to Hollywood in five years.

If everything goes according to plan, that is.

AEW star Kevin “The Jet” Knight spoke with KATU News for an interview, during which he spoke about his Hollywood aspirations, as well as what initially drew him to pro wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On what drew him into the wrestling industry: “I think the showmanship, the energy of the different characters. I never grew up watching superhero movies and animes, stuff like that. So wrestling was my anime with real-life characters, over the top storylines and just seeing people just bring things to reality. I was just drawn to it from day one.”

On if a specific wrestler caught his attention early on: “Specific one, I would say Kane. Kane might have got my attention back in the day, because his costume, his music, his mask, the look. It was just like, what is this type of thing? Is that a real person? You know what I mean? So it hooked my interest from jump and been obsessed ever since.”

On where he sees himself in five years: “Another champion. A few more championships on these shoulders, and I would love to make my way into the Hollywood business. Whether it’s stunt acting or leading roles. I would just love to just explore everything.”