Kevin Knight is appreciative of the confidence AEW President Tony Khan has shown in him, particularly after being named among the company’s future pillars.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Knight discussed Khan including him alongside Mercedes Moné, Thekla and Kyle Fletcher as stars he believes will play a significant role in AEW’s future.

Knight admitted that the recognition meant a great deal to him, especially considering how quickly his career has progressed since arriving in AEW.

“That means a lot honestly because I’ve been in this company what, a little over a year at this point, and I was on the dual contract,” Knight said. “When I first got to AEW, I was mainly New Japan and things happened and I looked up and everything has happened, the way it happened.”

Knight went on to explain why being mentioned alongside those particular names made Khan’s comments even more meaningful.

“Mercedes was a big name coming from WWE. Thekla was a big name coming out of Stardom. Kyle has been grinding, the last two, three years on TV and me, I feel like I just got here. So, for him to mention me among those names, it’s like, ‘Wow, he really thinks a lot of me.’”

The rising AEW star added that Khan’s endorsement serves as reassurance that his approach to wrestling is paying off.

“And for me, I just go out there and do what I’m supposed to or I just do what I do to my best abilities. And obviously he gravitates to it. So, I’m just like, I’m doing something right, so let me just keep doing it.”

Knight will have another opportunity to make an impression this weekend, as he teams with Kyle Fletcher to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at WrestleDream on Saturday, October 17.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.