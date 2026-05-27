Kevin Knight has been the talk of the AEW town coming out of the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view this past Sunday night.

“The Jet” shocked fans by turning heel and attacking Darby Allin in the closing moments of the show.

During a recent interview with Sir Wilkins, the TNT Champion spoke about his early defining moment in AEW, how ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey is to pro wrestling what Albert Einstein was to science and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his ‘welcome to AEW’ moment, noting that for him, it would be his pay-per-view debut against Will Ospreay: “Definitely my pay-per-view debut against Will Ospreay. Because you’re going against top of the top of the top of the line. Like 001%. Ospreay is this generation’s whatever you want to call it. Because everybody’s trying to pull from him. Everybody’s trying to do his type of style. But Ospreay is like one of one. Nobody’s touching him, in my opinion. Just on like his style, his intensity, his precision. You know what I mean? The first time I saw Will Ospreay in person was against Amazing Red, my opponent tonight in 2019 at the Super J Cup, and I was in awe because I was like six months in. I was like, how in the world can you remember all of this stuff? How in the world can you pull this off? So being able to finally get in the ring with him a month in, two weeks in, so being in AEW was like a shock. I was thrown in the deep end. It was like either sink or swim, kid.”

On pro wrestling being a team sport: “Within the world of pro wrestling, we’re all working. You know what I mean? And if you’re working together, you’re working for the betterment of the whole product. It’s not just yourself. This is not golf where you’re only working for yourself. This is not bowling where you’re only working for yourself. This is a team sport. As much as people try to… manipulate that or not see it as that. This is a team sport. So if I look good, you look good. You make me look good, I make you look good. So this is all a team sport. So if you go in there and do your job and make your boss happy, the fans are happy, they’re reacting, they’re chanting, only more opportunities are gonna come. So the way I look at it is, however I can make everybody else look good, it’s only gonna come back to me 10 times over. As you can see, within this year alone, two-time Trios champ, the current TNT champ. So, I think things are going pretty good for the Jet.”

On ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey being to pro wrestling what Albert Einstein is to science: “What I say about Speedball Mike Bailey, he’s what pro wrestling is to what Albert Einstein is to science. He’s what Deion Sanders is to swag, you know what I’m saying? He knows pro wrestling inside and out. Like you ask him about any match, about any style, he knows exactly who curated that style, exactly who came up with it, he knows all the moves, everything. So with that being said, Speedball knows exactly how to put everybody in the best place possible to get the best reaction out of everything. He knows how to cook up a formula. You give him me and you and somebody else, he’ll be like, okay, you do this, you do this, you do this. Boom. Let’s go out there and do it. You know what I mean? He’s so confident in his work. When he’s putting it together, you’re not going to even question it. You know what I mean? You go out there and do it, and you hear the reaction from the people, and you’re like, ‘oh, my God. Like, that was a cool idea.’ Let me keep trusting him, you know what I mean? So Speedball is that savant, that great wrestling mind that I’ve been so blessed to work with these past few weeks, last few months, this whole past year.”

Kevin Knight explains his actions from AEW Double Or Nothing on tonight’s three-hour combined AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision show, which premieres at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.