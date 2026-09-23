Kevin Knight says one of his biggest goals in professional wrestling has been to represent something he felt was missing when he was growing up.

During a new interview with Hot 100.9, Knight discussed what inspired him to pursue wrestling and explained that he wanted to create the type of representation he wanted to see as a fan.

“I feel like I wanted to create what I wanted to see in wrestling. Growing up, of course you had a couple of prominent black wrestlers but they were always stuck in a box or had to be a certain way or just weren’t taken seriously at all,” Knight said.

“I feel like I just wanted to be myself as well as just being taken serious. That was my whole goal getting into it.”

Knight went on to name Swerve Strickland and Lio Rush as two of his biggest inspirations when he first entered the business, particularly after watching the two establish themselves on the independent scene.

“Swerve Strickland and Lio Rush were like my two biggest inspirations right when I got in because I saw them on the indies and they were being taken serious as main eventers and they were just being themselves as black men,” Knight said. “That was something I felt like we didn’t get much growing up. So, I was like, let me add to the fire.”

Knight has since had the opportunity to share the ring with both men, something he described as a dream come true.

“Now, I’m working with guys like that. I had my first main event this year with Swerve Strickland. I had a title defense against Lio Rush. So, just being able to work with those guys is a dream come true in itself.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Knight was asked which members of the AEW roster have the worst taste in music. He jokingly selected Will Ospreay and Gabe Kidd due to their appreciation for grime rap.

“Imma go Ospreay. Imma say that out of love, I think it’s because it’s a background difference, you know what I mean? He from Essex, UK, I’m not a fan of the grime rap. It’s very different, it’s not me,” Knight said.

“Since he’s another countryman, another Englishman, Gabe Kidd. Just not my type, you know what I mean? I’m going to go with them two.”