Kevin Knight is planning to make his presence felt in a big way at AEW All In.

Knight will defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere match this Sunday, August 30, as AEW returns to Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Knight took part in Friday’s All In media junket and offered a tease about what he has planned for his entrance at Wembley.

“You know, The Jet is gonna do it big,” he said. “I’m not gonna be the only one in the entrance this time around.”

Knight continued, “I’m not going to spoil it or anything but, we in Wembley Stadium. Michael Jackson been here, Freddie Mercury been here, and now The Jet is stepping in so I gotta make my presence known.”

Knight stopped short of revealing who, or what, will be joining him for the entrance.

The TNT Champion captured the title earlier this year and will now put it on the line against Allin in one of the more unpredictable matches scheduled for Sunday’s All In card.

AEW All In: London 2026 takes place this Sunday, August 30, from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.