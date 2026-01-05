The back-and-forth between Kevin Nash and CM Punk continues.

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash was critical of CM Punk on a recent episode of his ‘Kliq This’ podcast. Nash addressed Punk wrestling a match on WWE programming while wearing a t-shirt, stating that it appears Punk’s days in the ring are pretty much over.

Punk, known for his defiant and rebellious spirit, responded in trademark fashion.

At the WWE Holiday Tour stop at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida on December 30, “The Best in the World” wore a t-shirt to the ring, and when the bell rang, he took it off to reveal another t-shirt underneath (watch video here).

On the latest installment of his aforementioned official podcast, Kevin Nash addressed Punk’s reaction to his comments.

“Before I even made a comment, I looked at the t-shirt, and the t-shirt that Phil had on was $16.99,” Nash began when addressing the subject on his latest Kliq This podcast (see video below). “It was a clearance t-shirt. I think they just wanted to empty the vault. Maybe.”

Nash continued, “No, it’s that shirt where you ask for a shirt and the merchandise guy gives you the one that isn’t selling for 35 bucks up in tier three. He gives you the $16.99 bargain basement.”

From there, he gave his actual response to the subtle public reaction Punk appeared to make to his criticism.

“Wouldn’t it be easier to just go to the gym,” Nash questioned.

Will the WWE World Heavyweight Champion respond again in trademark CM Punk-fashion?

Time will tell!

CM Punk returns to the ring tonight at the highly-anticipated WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary show, which is also being dubbed ‘Stranger Things Night’ live at 8/7c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, as he defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker of The Vision.

