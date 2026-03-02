Kevin Nash is looking to put the controversy behind him.

On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the backlash surrounding recent comments he made about rising star Je’Von Evans (see media player below).

A couple of weeks ago on the show, Nash critiqued Evans while also praising his in-ring ability. Nash said he wanted to see more of an edge from the young talent, describing Evans as being too “Mr. Bojangles” and adding that he wished he was “a little bit more urban.”

The remarks drew criticism due to their racial undertones, prompting Nash to later apologize on social media for using the “Mr. Bojangles” term.

Now, Nash has revisited the situation in greater detail.

“I really want to bury this because — let me say this first,” Nash said. “This Je’Von, if he was a fing wide receiver, he is basically a rookie Randy Moss. Like, this kid could be a generational fing talent.”

That’s high praise.

Nash compared Evans’ upside to when Randy Moss first entered the NFL, emphasizing that he views Evans as someone with rare, franchise-level potential.

At the same time, Nash pointed to Evans’ recent appearance on WWE Raw, where the company paired him with rapper Offset.

According to Nash, that creative choice reinforced the point he was trying to make during his original comments.

Nash questioned how far off his assessment really was.

“I guess the thing that pisses me off is like, all I want for the guy is for him to be used in a way, like — how off was I if when they really want to showcase him, they put him with Offset? I mean, they could have put him with f***ing Reba McEntire. She’s got a name,” Nash said.

As for Evans, he has largely remained quiet on the matter. His only response so far came via Instagram on February 18, where he subtly referenced the situation by posting a clip set to the nWo Wolfpac theme music in a clear nod to Nash’s own wrestling legacy.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)